1.5.3.9

- Fixed display bug with Ott "duplicated heads" in Rupture ending...

- Fixed possible crash when pressing START right after choosing to eat food and right before eating it, in specific situations.

- Fixed text issues in creator mode in German.

- Fixed: Online fanarts/news retrievals could sometimes do a lot of unnecessary calls.

- Fanarts: If offline, there is no longer a message that the internet connection failed: the local files are displayed immediately.

- Pressing down with cursor keys/dpad is no longer limited to the first five choices in choices lists.

- Cursor keys/dpad no longer scroll the windows because this conflicted with them selecting choices.

- Fixed issue with cursor keys/dpad sometimes staying on the same choice after pressing despite another choice possible.

- Additional content/Storage option has been replaced with a "More games" option

- BRAWL BAR: Rename save options removed (was useless & not displayed here)

- BRAWL BAR: Optimized textures when loading the bar to avoid stalls on low performance machines.

- BRAWL BAR: Optimized background TV screens drawing for low performance machines.

- BRAWL BAR: Optimized performance for creator mode menus on low performance machines.

- BRAWL BAR: Optimized performance of choices selection screen on low performance machines.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: It is now possible to disable updating description / tags / thumbnail so manual updates on Steam are not overwritten.

- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Exporting the .zip didn't have a name due to a mistake.