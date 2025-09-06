1.5.3.9
- Fixed display bug with Ott "duplicated heads" in Rupture ending...
- Fixed possible crash when pressing START right after choosing to eat food and right before eating it, in specific situations.
- Fixed text issues in creator mode in German.
- Fixed: Online fanarts/news retrievals could sometimes do a lot of unnecessary calls.
- Fanarts: If offline, there is no longer a message that the internet connection failed: the local files are displayed immediately.
- Pressing down with cursor keys/dpad is no longer limited to the first five choices in choices lists.
- Cursor keys/dpad no longer scroll the windows because this conflicted with them selecting choices.
- Fixed issue with cursor keys/dpad sometimes staying on the same choice after pressing despite another choice possible.
- Additional content/Storage option has been replaced with a "More games" option
- BRAWL BAR: Rename save options removed (was useless & not displayed here)
- BRAWL BAR: Optimized textures when loading the bar to avoid stalls on low performance machines.
- BRAWL BAR: Optimized background TV screens drawing for low performance machines.
- BRAWL BAR: Optimized performance for creator mode menus on low performance machines.
- BRAWL BAR: Optimized performance of choices selection screen on low performance machines.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: It is now possible to disable updating description / tags / thumbnail so manual updates on Steam are not overwritten.
- BRAWL BAR: Creator mode: Exporting the .zip didn't have a name due to a mistake.
