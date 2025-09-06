Patch R066
13 July, 2025
1 - Launcher changes
Trueskill PVP rating system:
Fixed a bug with the team balance calculation not showing the correct values
Further improvements were made to player rating calculation based on how battles unfolded (instead of just looking at win/loss). The result should be a fairer and more accurate rating for players.
A reminder that with the system now fully implemented we strongly encourage players to follow the color recommendations and to make player swaps (matching players by color) to get as close to an evenly balanced game as possible. This will make games more fair and enjoyable for everyone.
2 - Gameplay and balance changes
All players giving bonus 1K war contribution
Added reverse to a few remaining vehicles
Updated 8p Tilburg (fixing the broken sector)
Soviets
BRP rounds on SU76 to 50 MP (from 30), given ingame icon
SU-76 penetration vs P4 reduced to 0.7 (from 0.75), penetration vs stug armour reduced to 0.6 (from 0.65). Ready aim time increased to 0.5 (rom 0)
PPSH upgrade M bracket accuracy reduced to 0.2 from 0.3
Breakthrough howitzer barrage drop time reduced significantly
Fixed a bug with sprint not working on saperi, strelki and MGs when purchasing the Ura upgrade in Breakthrough
Americans
Quad cost reduced to 70 F (from 80)
Next gen tank cost on Pershing to 80 MP (from 100)
Reinforcements offmap cost reduced to 100 MP (from 120)
Willy Peter Croc upgrade cost reduced to 80 MP (from 100)
Grease guns now 5x instead of 4x on mech inf. Cost to 50 mu (from 45). Cost on engineers reduced to 40 MU
Infantry doctrine changes:
Riflemen Riflenade buff, now deals higher base damage and has a larger splash radius similar to desert rats (with ca. half the reload time)
Ballistic Caps is now a selectable playerupgrade
Frangible grenade damage over time increased by 50% (matching SE chemical fire)
75mm GMC scatter reduced significantly. Reload time reduced to 5 (from 5.5)
76mm GMC ready aim time reduced to 1s (from 1.5), reload time reduced to 5.5 (for 6). Accuracy against infantry armour types increased to 0.65 (from 0.6)
Commonwealth
Bren MMG pop cost reduced to 4 (from 5), fuel cost reduced to 40 (from 45)
Stuart cost increased to 260 MP (from 230)
Stuart cannister shot cooldown increased to 150s (from 120)
Tetrarch fuel cost to 140 (for 150), MP cost to 270 (from 300)
Tetrarch vet 1 now -15% received dmg instead of received accuracy
Fixed a bug with tetrarch little John upg not working. Infantry accuracy penalty reduced to -20% from -25%
Matilda veterancy requirements halved
Wehrmacht
KCH Oak Leaves reward unit cost to 340 MP, 130 MU (from 360, 140)
Volks 1945 reward unit cost increased to 240 MP (from 170)
P4 blitz commander cost reduced to 60 MP (from 80)
Nebelwerfer cooldown increased to 120s (from 92). Vet 5 cooldown bonus reduced to 0.8 (from 0.75)
Rocket barrage nebelwerfer damage increased to 60 - 80 per rocket (from 40 - 50), M and L AOE damage increased to 0.5 (from 0.3). S range AOE damage reduced to 1.5 (from 2). Ground wake duration increased by 5s
Puma vet 1 now -15% received dmg instead of received accuracy
Blitz Fanaticism on KCH no longer gives zeal bonus to full squad KCH. Bonus increased to 15% accuracy and -15% reload/cooldown for each men lost
Panzer Elite
Fixed chemical fire doctrine pick breaking panther repair kits
Armored Car vet 1 now -15% received dmg instead of received accuracy
PAK34 weapon teardown time reduced by 0.5. Max left and right gun traverse increased by 2.5
Char B2 cost reduced to 300 F (from 400), population reduced to 13 (from 14). Speed increased to 4 (from 3.75). Char B2 flamethrower now has incendiary wake
Fixed vet requirements on the Panzerwerfer. Vet 5 now also gives -15s recharge on the barrage
Zimmerit can now also be purchased on Vamp HT, MU HT, ATHT and Hotchkiss Stukas
SE changes:
Unstoppable Force
Alterations: For the Bonuses over time: Scatter bonus has been changed to a flat HP addition of 20hp per tick
Additions: Panzergren variants with medikits may now consume 2 kits for permanent effects
Interdiction:
Alterations: G43 slow recharge set to 100s flat.
Additions: Global shared ability added to Tankbusters: Squad panzershreck temprarily gains treadbreaker criticals
Chemical fire:
Alterations: Flame mortar second shot now comes out slightly quicker to match barrage rof.
Survivalists:
Addition: PIII, PIV ist, Panther without armored skirts purchased; Gain AC Overdrive ability
