Pushing this update because I improved some essentials in the Lorry driving behavior.
The sounds and steering behavior now depends on the actual velocity, taking collisions into account i.e. no more turning on the spot whilst up against a wall and such shenanigans :)
Makes it a lot more natural!
Patch 0.7.8.2 - Lorry improvements
