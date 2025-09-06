 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19882462 Edited 6 September 2025 – 15:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Pushing this update because I improved some essentials in the Lorry driving behavior.
The sounds and steering behavior now depends on the actual velocity, taking collisions into account i.e. no more turning on the spot whilst up against a wall and such shenanigans :)

Makes it a lot more natural!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3448381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3448382
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link