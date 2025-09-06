Added Sharpness setting, changed default sharpness value from 0.5 to 2.0

Reduced speed for some of the enemies projectiles

Adjustments for recoil and camera shakes of all guns

Machine gun - disabled penetration, but increase damage a bit

SMG(mp5) - changed overcharged state, now it has different sound, muzzle color and reduced fire rate. Also increased reload speed

Changed color of Grenade Launcher and Pistol textures

Improved blood effects

Visibility improvements - changed approach from scaling down particles when close to camera, to make them more transparent when close to camera. For some particles use both

Hydra - added light to heads to make it more apparent that player need to shoot heads

Changed lower value for Frame Rate Limit from 60 to 30

Fixed reload animation stuck if start sprinting while reloading Winchester/Shotgun

Fixed stretching artifacts that were occuring at long distance for some of the enemies

Fixed Frost beast mini-boss had a wrong muzzle VFX for one of his attacks