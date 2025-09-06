 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19882460 Edited 6 September 2025 – 16:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added Sharpness setting, changed default sharpness value from 0.5 to 2.0

  • Reduced speed for some of the enemies projectiles

  • Adjustments for recoil and camera shakes of all guns

  • Machine gun - disabled penetration, but increase damage a bit

  • SMG(mp5) - changed overcharged state, now it has different sound, muzzle color and reduced fire rate. Also increased reload speed

  • Changed color of Grenade Launcher and Pistol textures

  • Improved blood effects

  • Visibility improvements - changed approach from scaling down particles when close to camera, to make them more transparent when close to camera. For some particles use both

  • Hydra - added light to heads to make it more apparent that player need to shoot heads

  • Changed lower value for Frame Rate Limit from 60 to 30

  • Fixed reload animation stuck if start sprinting while reloading Winchester/Shotgun

  • Fixed stretching artifacts that were occuring at long distance for some of the enemies

  • Fixed Frost beast mini-boss had a wrong muzzle VFX for one of his attacks

  • Fixed ending portal was stuck in loading screen after previous update

Changed files in this update

Depot 3420691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link