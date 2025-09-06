Added Sharpness setting, changed default sharpness value from 0.5 to 2.0
Reduced speed for some of the enemies projectiles
Adjustments for recoil and camera shakes of all guns
Machine gun - disabled penetration, but increase damage a bit
SMG(mp5) - changed overcharged state, now it has different sound, muzzle color and reduced fire rate. Also increased reload speed
Changed color of Grenade Launcher and Pistol textures
Improved blood effects
Visibility improvements - changed approach from scaling down particles when close to camera, to make them more transparent when close to camera. For some particles use both
Hydra - added light to heads to make it more apparent that player need to shoot heads
Changed lower value for Frame Rate Limit from 60 to 30
Fixed reload animation stuck if start sprinting while reloading Winchester/Shotgun
Fixed stretching artifacts that were occuring at long distance for some of the enemies
Fixed Frost beast mini-boss had a wrong muzzle VFX for one of his attacks
Fixed ending portal was stuck in loading screen after previous update
Sharpness, balance, visibility, guns and other improvements
