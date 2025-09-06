 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882439 Edited 6 September 2025 – 15:19:49 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • 📝Fixed some annoying bugs

  • 📝Improved atmosphere with new sound adjustments

  • 📝General optimization → smoother experience

🖤 Your feedback means the world to us. Keep sharing your thoughts 🖤

