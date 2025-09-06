 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882418 Edited 6 September 2025 – 14:59:11 UTC by Wendy Share
What's Fixed ?
After waking up on the boat, player was spawning under water instead of on the boat.

What's New?
Added a hint for making it easy to find the code for emergency system.

If you faced any bugs or problems, please comment under this post and describe the issue.
If it's regarding performance, I am working regularly and optimizing the performance and testing.
It will get an update soon which will fix performance also.

Thanks :)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3736541
