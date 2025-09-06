What's Fixed ?
After waking up on the boat, player was spawning under water instead of on the boat.
What's New?
Added a hint for making it easy to find the code for emergency system.
If you faced any bugs or problems, please comment under this post and describe the issue.
If it's regarding performance, I am working regularly and optimizing the performance and testing.
It will get an update soon which will fix performance also.
Thanks :)
Fixed some bugs and added hint for the lab's code.
