 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19882398 Edited 6 September 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
A routine update that corrects some translations on the English version.
Also fixes a potential bug at the end of the quest for the Eastern Archipelago.
Minor boss adjustment and correction of small details.

Have fun!
Mononc

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3155031
  • Loading history…
Windows English Depot 3155032
  • Loading history…
Windows French Depot 3155033
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link