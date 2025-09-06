🎉 New Update is Live – and we’re officially in Beta!



This update brings a ton of improvements: new newspaper chapters, NPC gossip, terrace area, new creature NPCs, controller fixes, gameplay tweaks, and more!



Next up, we’re focusing on:

Game refinement: debugging, extra SFX, and balancing

More interactions related to newspaper articles

Twitch Integration

Customer behavior improvements

Coffee ingredient management (mini-addition)

Surprise feature!

With this update, the game officially moves into Beta, marking it as the last phase before game launch. 🎉 Latest patch notes (BETA)

☕️ Thank You for Being Here

Whether you played the Alpha, shared a kind word, wishlisted, or just quietly followed along, thank you. Your support means the world to this small café in the woods.





If you would like to be part of the development journey, you can vote on various ideas on:

Discord | Twitter | Instagram | Leave your own suggestions

Thank you so much for the support - Coffee Beans Dev