6 September 2025 Build 19882320 Edited 6 September 2025 – 15:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed the bugs that occurred after adding the versus (PvP) feature.

Issues Fixed

• Fixed an issue where the game could become unresponsive when time ran out.
In Normal Mode, the issue can be resolved by selecting Give Up or by restarting the game once.
• Fixed several areas that were not properly localized into English.

Currently Known Issues (to be addressed)

• In 3vs3, the cut-in image does not change when a character is switched.
• Voice audio does not play for imported original characters.
• In mirror matches (same character vs. same character), the name color remains fixed to blue.

Thank you for your continued support of VTBattle.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3139931
