Resource Gathering & Interaction Overhaul



This update introduces a major overhaul to the NPC resource gathering system and player interaction, making it more efficient, intuitive, and cooperative.



Smarter NPC Gathering: NPCs now prioritize the closest available resource within their range when given a 'gather wood' or 'gather scrap' command. This change allows them to start collecting from the nearest source and promotes more efficient, localized gathering, reducing unnecessary travel time.



Group Coordination & Hotspot Gathering: Players can now directly command a follower NPC to call over their group and begin gathering operations in a specific, resource-rich area. Simply bring your group to a valuable spot and order them to start cleaning it up together!



Shared World Resources: Previously, many world resources were marked for specific NPCs and could not be interacted with by others. We've changed this! Now, all players can pick up any resource item they see in the world, creating a more seamless and player-driven looting experience.



We hope these improvements make managing your team and exploring the world a much smoother experience!



Enjoy and send feedback

SeedCapusle