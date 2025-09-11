- Fixed an issue where switching lobbies could break the networking
- Fixed join requests not working from steam friends when using a private + friends lobby
- Fixed an issue with the pathing at the end of a case not displaying correctly in VR
- Fixed an issue that caused the demo UI to flash at the start of a lobby
Small Patch 11/09/25
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Labyrinthine Content Depot 1302241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update