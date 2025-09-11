 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19882271 Edited 11 September 2025 – 13:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue where switching lobbies could break the networking
- Fixed join requests not working from steam friends when using a private + friends lobby
- Fixed an issue with the pathing at the end of a case not displaying correctly in VR
- Fixed an issue that caused the demo UI to flash at the start of a lobby

Changed files in this update

Windows Labyrinthine Content Depot 1302241
