6 September 2025 Build 19882258 Edited 6 September 2025 – 15:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- resolve all small resolution changes needed for steam deck support
- replace initial control popups with image layouts
- tweak analog sensitivity
- enable small screen movements on title desk screen
- other various bug fixes and improvements

