- resolve all small resolution changes needed for steam deck support
- replace initial control popups with image layouts
- tweak analog sensitivity
- enable small screen movements on title desk screen
- other various bug fixes and improvements
Update Notes v0.15.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update