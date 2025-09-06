Hello Crusaders,
Thanks to your support, we`re officially at 1.0! Since launching into Early Access, we`ve been hard at work with weekly updates, steadily adding content and refining every part of the game for this milestone.
Thank you for playing, and for joining us on this journey to 1.0 and beyond!
Since our Early Access launch, you’ve helped us refine battles, balance factions, and polish systems to bring the game closer to what we always envisioned: a living, breathing strategy experience where every campaign feels unique. We couldn’t have gotten here without you.
We`re proud of how far the game has come and grateful for the support along the way. But this is only the beginning. We`ll keep releasing weekly updates after launch, bringing in more unique art, new features, balance changes, and ongoing polish.
What to Expect in 1.0
Campaigns Across Continents: The Holy Land, Spain, North Africa, and Eastern Europe are all yours to conquer.
Expanded Factions: Play as Christian, Muslim, Pagan, or Slavic powers, each with unique units and mechanics.
RTS + Sandbox Gameplay: Command armies, build settlements, and manage survival-driven economies in one seamless experience.
Polish & Balance: Dozens of quality-of-life improvements, bug fixes, and community-driven changes.
⚔️ See you on the battlefield,
