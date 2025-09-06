 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882188
Update notes via Steam Community
* Hopefully fixed bug affecting to touch screen
* Increased follow distance for Scaleblight
* Fixed bug with disarmed traps still showing red sprite
* Improved Player Indicator system
* Fixed minor bug related with em fonts

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
