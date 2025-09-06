* Hopefully fixed bug affecting to touch screen
* Increased follow distance for Scaleblight
* Fixed bug with disarmed traps still showing red sprite
* Improved Player Indicator system
* Fixed minor bug related with em fonts
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.4.6 Hotfix
Update notes via Steam Community
