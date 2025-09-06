Added new Tablet UI
Added Route UI for creating and editing routes
Added Routes UI in Tablet for managing existing routes
Added Info UI when looking at an object for a moment
Added UI blur for better visibility
Added more interaction helpers
Added new materials
Added painting for walls, mats, volumes, and holds
Updated Paint Mode - stores settings per object type; change color and material
Added furniture (stool, fan)
Added hold-to-carry for furniture and volumes
Added new set of holds
Added bottom menu UI with shortcuts for instant mode switching
Added Ladder
Added Ragdoll Dummy
Added Utility Bar - deploy/retrieve empty boxes, ladders, and dummies at your position
Added Metric/Imperial setting
Adjusted held object position
Fixed object placing
Fixed Paint Tool not covering entire wall sections
Fixed box contents - scrolling and unexpected resets
Fixed auto-walking after opening the Tablet
Fixed mode interactions when the Tablet is open
Added simple Discord and Steam Rich Presence
Update notes via Steam Community
