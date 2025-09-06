 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882182 Edited 6 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added new Tablet UI

  • Added Route UI for creating and editing routes

  • Added Routes UI in Tablet for managing existing routes

  • Added Info UI when looking at an object for a moment

  • Added UI blur for better visibility

  • Added more interaction helpers

  • Added new materials

  • Added painting for walls, mats, volumes, and holds

  • Updated Paint Mode - stores settings per object type; change color and material

  • Added furniture (stool, fan)

  • Added hold-to-carry for furniture and volumes

  • Added new set of holds

  • Added bottom menu UI with shortcuts for instant mode switching

  • Added Ladder

  • Added Ragdoll Dummy

  • Added Utility Bar - deploy/retrieve empty boxes, ladders, and dummies at your position

  • Added Metric/Imperial setting

  • Adjusted held object position

  • Fixed object placing

  • Fixed Paint Tool not covering entire wall sections

  • Fixed box contents - scrolling and unexpected resets

  • Fixed auto-walking after opening the Tablet

  • Fixed mode interactions when the Tablet is open

  • Added simple Discord and Steam Rich Presence

