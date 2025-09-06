The following version numbers correspond to EA releases:

v1.0 - Added game pause, expanded settings options, released RoadMap for future updates



v1.0.3 - Added quick repeat challenges for bosses



v1.0.6 - Added cloud saves and auto-craft



v1.0.7 - Added build presets; all build components can be saved separately for easy switching



v1.1 - Added new gear craft method: Remnants; initial adjustments to Chaos Craft



v1.2 - Added new Skills, Relics, Slates, and Cores



v1.2.2 - Reworked Ignite mechanics and introduced the Aggravation mechanic for damage over time



v1.3 - Added the Cognition System, removed level caps, and introduced new skills, relics, slates, and Abyss Eye affixes



v1.3.2 - Initial performance optimization



v1.3.5 - Added Abyss Path and Resonance Crystals, granting rewards based on highest scores in the Infinite Abyss. And Resonance Crystals allow copying other hunters' items. Adjusted Abyss mechanics.



v1.3.6 - Unified damage reduction mechanics



v1.4.0 - Overhauled drop and crafting systems; introduced Chaos-tier drops and Exclusive-Drop affixes; added item filters; removed item SP; redesigned Chaos Craft to Deeply Chaos; revamped Remnants effects. Reworked merchant system; removed VIP system, replacing its functions with unlock-free or difficulty-based access; significantly adjusted the Order system.



v1.4.1 - Remastered some skills, enabled auto-release for charged skill, corrected English translations.



v1.4.2 - Added new skills and relics.



v1.4.3 - Completed controller support, optimized gameplay smoothness



The full release will additionally include the following:

Expert Mode and Cruel Difficulty

New Pathway - The Guardian

Appearance Customization

Steam Achievements

Text Localization

New Relics

Unique: Hammer become Earthshatter



+n% Fury effect



Unique: Hammer's form changes to Spiral Hammer



+n% duration of Spiral Hammer



Unique: Holy Judgement's form changes to Enchantment



Restores n mana per second



Unique: Holy Judgement's form changes to into Guilt



+n% Endurance effect



Unique: Defense's form changes to Holy Blessing



+n% all resistances



Unique: Number of projectiles and melee attacks equals the highest of the two.



+n% projectile damage



+n% melee damage



Unique: +n Maximum Endurance



n% less damage



Unique: +30% Maximum Dodge Chance



Unique: Dodging no longer prevents hits, but instead reduces damage taken by 60%



+n% Dodge Chance



Unique: 【Endurance】 no longer provides Damage Reduction, but instead provides 5% chance to deal double damage



+n% Endurance Effect



Unique: Gain Drunk on dodge



+n% Dodge Chance



Unique: Gain additional Maximum Fury, equal to double Maximum Endurance



Unique: Endurance has no effect



+n% Fury effect



New Slates

Projectiles fired by supported skill explode after 0.5 seconds or at the end of their flight

The explosion deals Physical Damage equal to n% of Skill Power



New Exclusive Drop Suffixes:

+n% All Resistance



+1 Maximum Endurance



Balance Adjustment:

Slate - Multiple Attacks's Additional attack chance increased to 30%/45%/60%/80%/100% (previously 30%/35%/40%/50%/60%)



Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy: Additional attack chance increased to 40%/70%/100%/150%/200% (previously 20%/40%/60%/100%/140%)



Relic - Shadow of Conspiracy: Effect changed to be Unique



Shot - Normal: Skill power bonus increased to 20 (was 15)



Stab - Normal skill power bonus increased to 25 (was 20)



Stab - Spear skill power bonus increased to 20 (was 15)



Mana Ball - Meteorite skill power bonus increased to 50 (was 30)



Flash - Descent skill power bonus increased to 80 (was 20)



Stab - Broken Blade new trait: Projectile count greater than 6 will be converted into more damage based on the excess count.



Slate - Mechanical turret changes:

“n% less skill power” number changed to 70%/68%/66%/63%/60% (previously 50%/47%/44%/40%/35%)

Base attack gap increased to 1 second (previously 0.75 seconds)



“n% less skill power” number changed to 70%/68%/66%/63%/60% (previously 60%/58%/56%/53%/50%)

+1 cast per 200 mana cost (previously +1 cast per 30 mana cost)

There can be a maximum of 3 Energy Crystal (previously 5)

Base duration reduced to 5 seconds (previously 10 seconds)



Armor Break stacks applied on hit increased to 2/4/6/8/10 (previously 1/2/3/4/5)



Armor Break stacks applied on hit increased to 2/4/6/8/10 (previously 1/2/3/4/5) Weak effect adjusted from “Deal 15% less damage” to “Deal 25% less damage”



Fragile effect adjusted from “+35% chance to be Critically Hit” to “+60% chance to be Critically Hit”



Accurate effect adjusted from “+40% Critial Chance” to “+100% Critial Chance”



The life restored upon kill by Relic - Bloodthirsty Fangs has been increased to 5%/6%/7%/8.5%/10% (previously 2%/2.5%/3%/4%/5%).



Total duration increase provided by Relic-Pattern of Continuation reduced to 30%/35%/40%/50%/60% (previously 50%/60%/70%/85%/100%)



Relic - Persecution: “Deal n% more damage per Elemental Ailment on the target” increased to 8%/10%/12%/15%/18% (previously 5%/7%/9%/12%/15%)



Relic - Sundering Blade's Armor Break effect increased to 30%/40%/50%/65%/80% (previously 20%/25%/35%/40%/50%)



Critical Damage provided by Relic - Extreme Balance increased to 120%/150%/180%/220%/260% (previously 100%/120%/140%/170%/200%)



Relic - Eternal Guardian now reduces Barrier effect by 60%/55%/50%/45%/40% (previously 80%/75%/70%/65%/60%)



Abyssal Eye - Necromancer now more summoned minion damage by 25% (previously 20%)



Abyssal Eye - Dark Tree Guard's maximum spirit bonus increased to 25 (was 20)



Abyssal Eye - Dark Tree Guard's Dark Power effect increased to 20%/60% (was 10%/40%)



Other Adjustments:

Reduced the Breath cost of hunting bosses before reaching Purple Skeleton difficulty.



Fixed an issue where the difficulty increase for high-quality hunting missions wasn't working properly.



Fixed an issue where missions could be refreshed without unlocking Cognition - Shepherd.



Fixed an issue where some monster special effects weren't displaying properly.



Fixed an issue where monsters would sometimes continue moving after pausing.



Fixed an issue where Shot - Flying Blade wouldn't disappear properly after returning.



Increased the base movement speed of some monsters.



Increased the base movement speed of all elite monsters.



Increased the attack frequency of some monsters.



Reduced the Chaos Avatar's resistance at lower difficulties.



Reduced experience gain in the early game (will gradually return to its previous rate as the difficulty increases, and will be the same after Purple difficulty).



Reduced the amount of experience rewarded by hunting missions.



Improved the accuracy of projectile detection when the number of projectiles is low.



Improved the lag issue caused by excessive projectiles in the late game.



Switching to another interface in the Craftsman and then back again no longer requires reselecting an item.



Adjusted the difficulty of unlocking some relics.



Now displays a notification indicating that the current maximum difficulty has been reached.



Guardian - Wraith, Stab - Spirit Blade, and Assassination - Shadow Clone summons now ignore terrain.



Dash - Clash now charges in the specified direction instead of the current direction.



Slash - Dash now moves in the target direction instead of the target point.



Added a feature in the search box that forces a search to occur within quotation marks (e.g., "% Skill Strength").



Added a tooltip to the search box that explains the use of special characters to assist in searching.



The character interface now displays the values ​​for "Endurance Effect" and "Infusion Effect"



Adjusted the display format for Void Breath in the inventory.



And many more adjustments not mentioned in this update.



Bug Fixes:

Fixed an issue where projectile velocity was abnormal on some PCs, causing projectile range to be shorter than expected.



Fixed an issue where the Abyss Herald's arrival notification incorrectly appeared on Orange Skull 1 difficulty.



Fixed an issue where reopening the Abyss did not consume Abyss Stars properly.



Fixed an issue where the Abyss Eye stripping did not consume Abyss Stars properly.



Fixed an issue where the difficulty unlocking Relic and Deeply Chaos at the Craftsman was incorrect.



Fixed a bug where the skill bonuses of some skills were calculated twice when equipped with a Sprite Warrior, Energy Crystal, or Mechanical Turret. Currently known skills affected by this bug are: Nova - Normal, Sword Qi - Blood Blade.



Fixed a bug causing skills released with Energy Crystals to have a larger area of ​​effect than intended.



Fixed a bug causing some skills to receive double bonuses from certain affixes on their Slates when equipped with Sprite Warriors, Energy Crystal, and Mechanical Turret.



Fixed an issue where Sniper 3's "All Focus will be consumed when releasing a Charged skill

You deal 5% more damage for each layer consumed" was not working properly.



And many more bugs not mentioned in this update.



After 10 months of development and iteration, Dark Hunters has finally reached its 1.0 official release!During these 10 months of Early Access, I've received an abundance of feedback and suggestions from hunters. Every piece of input has been immensely valuable in refining and updating game.Below is a brief overview of major updates from Early Access to the current version. If you purchased the game during EA, this will give you a clear way to know the changes implemented:Expert Mode allows only one death; upon dying, you will be forced to switch to Standard Mode.Cruel Difficulty offers an even greater challenge, with monsters' life and damage significantly increased.Features 3 base skills, 5 skill variants, and a corresponding Guardian talent tree with 8 core talents.New character appearance changes and little guy appearance changesCharacter appearances unlock upon meeting specific conditions, while little guy appearances can be unlocked via secret codes or by spending 1 Resonance Crystal.Here are 2 codes: 233, HasturAdded 14 new Steam achievements. Most unlock based on existing game progress, while a few require re-completing achievements even if already met before this update.Corrected text across languages where possible.Added Polish language support.Earthshatter (Unlocked at White Skeleton 5 difficulty)Spirit Hammer (Unlocked at Green Skeleton 3 difficulty)Holy Mark (Unlocked at Green Skeleton Level 2)Cross of Thorns (Unlocked at Green Skeleton Level 5)Holy Hauberk (Unlocked at Green Skeleton Level 4)Twin (Unlocked at White Skeleton difficulty 4)Heavy Rock (Unlocked at Purple Skeleton 2 difficulty)Straw Coat (Unlocked at Purple Skeleton 3 difficulty)Ring of Anger (Unlocked at Green Skeleton 5 difficulty)Ape Wine (Unlocked at Purple Skeleton 5 difficulty)Bloodlust (Unlocked at Purple Skeleton 4 difficulty)Explosive Projectile (Unlocked at Green Skeleton 1 difficulty)We have successfully completed most of the promises made in the Roadmap, and Dark Hunting Grounds has reached a relatively complete point, ready for a full release.A huge thank you to all the hunters who supported Dark Hunting! And to everyone who shared valuable feedback!With your help, we've made this game even better and more complete!Thank you so much!In addition, there are currently 2 bundles of the game on sale, which include outstanding works from two other independent game teams. If you are interested in looting games, you may want to take a look!