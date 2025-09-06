 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19882133 Edited 6 September 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

Card Reward Tooltips - Fixed tooltips not displaying when re-entering card selection screen after pressing ESC
Hercules Skill Loop - Fixed skill phase not properly transitioning to attack phase
Golem Skill Loop - Fixed skill phase not properly transitioning to attack phase
Rushed Strike Display - Fixed inconsistent damage values shown between deck view and actual usage
Infinite Strike Damage - Fixed incorrect damage calculation causing unexpected high damage output

- The Moon's Creed Development Team

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2340511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link