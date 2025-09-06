Bug FixesCard Reward Tooltips - Fixed tooltips not displaying when re-entering card selection screen after pressing ESC
Hercules Skill Loop - Fixed skill phase not properly transitioning to attack phase
Golem Skill Loop - Fixed skill phase not properly transitioning to attack phase
Rushed Strike Display - Fixed inconsistent damage values shown between deck view and actual usage
Infinite Strike Damage - Fixed incorrect damage calculation causing unexpected high damage output
- The Moon's Creed Development Team
Changed files in this update