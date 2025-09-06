 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19882121 Edited 6 September 2025 – 14:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎨 Visual Settings

  • Added Gamma adjustment. Players can now fine-tune brightness to their preference.

🌐 Translation Fixes

  • Fixed several issues in the translation system.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3266951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link