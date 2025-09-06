Dev Build 0.9.6.6 Release Notes
Modules and Stations
Command Unit health reduced by 25%. Dev Note: Station health was too skewed towards the station core.
Command Bridge cockpit position is now correctly aligned.
Gameplay
Resource refining is faster: +10% at Command Center and +15% at Drop Points.
New Game Speed: Insane — for those who like it *really* fast.
Sandbox now defaults to Custom preset.
Enemy Waves mode now enforces the Warlike preset for a more balanced experience.
Blueprint save: Now the game correctly manages blueprints with the same name.
Fixed a problem that may cause units to keep invalid targets in their attack queue.
User Interface and Settings
Team Colors: You can now save and delete custom team-color presets.
Side panels aspect ratio compatibility: Fixed an issue that caused certain elements to overlap on specific aspect ratios.
Commands and Tactics panels refresh more frequently, keeping selections and info in sync.
Fixed a problem that caused Ability buttons activation states not to update correctly when modules power state changes.
Heavy Ion Cannon button appears correctly in contextual mode, and laser pointers turn off when power is off.
Fixed an issue when pressing ESC to close the Color Picker that caused the Match Creator to disappear.
Match Details Clicking on the "Year" panel will show/hide the incoming attacks from the UI.
Tooltips: Unit and Module count is now shown in the tooltip.
Road Map screen added in Main Menu.
Game Settings persistence: Settings will merge across different versions so your preferences carry forward more reliably between updates.
Save System
Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the game from saving in specific cases.
Unit experience is now saved and restored on load.
Savegames: Save slots are now sorted by last modified date.
Eliminated repeated "Module constructed" voice lines after load.
Graphics and Visual Effects
Camera Shake intensity has been reduced when in cockpit mode.
Performance and Optimization
Improved responsiveness of the Save Panel.
Better handling of rare issues to keep your session more stable.
Changed files in this update