 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19882114 Edited 6 September 2025 – 14:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dev Build 0.9.6.6 Release Notes

Modules and Stations

  • Command Unit health reduced by 25%. Dev Note: Station health was too skewed towards the station core.

  • Command Bridge cockpit position is now correctly aligned.

Gameplay

  • Resource refining is faster: +10% at Command Center and +15% at Drop Points.

  • New Game Speed: Insane — for those who like it *really* fast.

  • Sandbox now defaults to Custom preset.

  • Enemy Waves mode now enforces the Warlike preset for a more balanced experience.

  • Blueprint save: Now the game correctly manages blueprints with the same name.

  • Fixed a problem that may cause units to keep invalid targets in their attack queue.

User Interface and Settings

  • Team Colors: You can now save and delete custom team-color presets.

  • Side panels aspect ratio compatibility: Fixed an issue that caused certain elements to overlap on specific aspect ratios.

  • Commands and Tactics panels refresh more frequently, keeping selections and info in sync.

  • Fixed a problem that caused Ability buttons activation states not to update correctly when modules power state changes.

  • Heavy Ion Cannon button appears correctly in contextual mode, and laser pointers turn off when power is off.

  • Fixed an issue when pressing ESC to close the Color Picker that caused the Match Creator to disappear.

  • Match Details Clicking on the "Year" panel will show/hide the incoming attacks from the UI.

  • Tooltips: Unit and Module count is now shown in the tooltip.

  • Road Map screen added in Main Menu.

  • Game Settings persistence: Settings will merge across different versions so your preferences carry forward more reliably between updates.

Save System

  • Fixed a rare issue that could prevent the game from saving in specific cases.

  • Unit experience is now saved and restored on load.

  • Savegames: Save slots are now sorted by last modified date.

  • Eliminated repeated "Module constructed" voice lines after load.

Graphics and Visual Effects

  • Camera Shake intensity has been reduced when in cockpit mode.

Performance and Optimization

  • Improved responsiveness of the Save Panel.

  • Better handling of rare issues to keep your session more stable.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2509202
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link