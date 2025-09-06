 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19882059 Edited 6 September 2025 – 13:32:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I apologize for breaking your workflows in 1.0.0. This update addresses those issues.

Changes


  • Apps that are already borderless or in exclusive fullscreen now appear in the app list

  • Profiles can now execute on apps that are already borderless or in exclusive fullscreen, allowing you to move/position any window

  • Dialed back the app list filtering that was too aggressive

  • When disabling a profile, windows are now restored to their pre-borderless state (only applies to windows made borderless by that profile)

  • If you only want window management features in your profiles, uncheck the "Make Borderless" option


Fixes


  • Increased fullscreen detection tolerance to prevent false positives

  • Fixed window state storage and restoration logic

  • Updated process ignore list with missing system processes


Sorry again for the disruption. This should restore the behavior you're used to while keeping the new 1.0 features.

