Changes
- Apps that are already borderless or in exclusive fullscreen now appear in the app list
- Profiles can now execute on apps that are already borderless or in exclusive fullscreen, allowing you to move/position any window
- Dialed back the app list filtering that was too aggressive
- When disabling a profile, windows are now restored to their pre-borderless state (only applies to windows made borderless by that profile)
- If you only want window management features in your profiles, uncheck the "Make Borderless" option
Fixes
- Increased fullscreen detection tolerance to prevent false positives
- Fixed window state storage and restoration logic
- Updated process ignore list with missing system processes
Sorry again for the disruption. This should restore the behavior you're used to while keeping the new 1.0 features.
Changed files in this update