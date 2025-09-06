Changes

Apps that are already borderless or in exclusive fullscreen now appear in the app list





Profiles can now execute on apps that are already borderless or in exclusive fullscreen, allowing you to move/position any window





Dialed back the app list filtering that was too aggressive





When disabling a profile, windows are now restored to their pre-borderless state (only applies to windows made borderless by that profile)





If you only want window management features in your profiles, uncheck the "Make Borderless" option



Fixes

Increased fullscreen detection tolerance to prevent false positives





Fixed window state storage and restoration logic





Updated process ignore list with missing system processes



I apologize for breaking your workflows in 1.0.0. This update addresses those issues.Sorry again for the disruption. This should restore the behavior you're used to while keeping the new 1.0 features.