The CPU temperature poll is disabled for everyone by default. If you want fpsVR to display the CPU temperature, you will need to enable this functionality manually, go to the fpsVR settings (open the SteamVR dashboard and click on the blue fpsVR icon), on the "fpsVR" tab, go and click the "CPU Temperature Monitoring Status" button. But first read the following: Antivirus may blocks the driver launch (hardwareprovider.sys file / WingRing0 driver) with a warning that this driver is not safe. The fpsVR service uses the kernel-mode driver to poll the CPU to get information about the CPU temperature. fpsVR uses a fairly common and popular driver: "WinRing0". It is quite old and does have a vulnerability. fpsVR fixes the existing vulnerability in this driver by setting appropriate access rights to the driver immediately after launching the driver. But some antiviruses intercepts the call to start the driver, and this happens before the permissions are changed, and blocks it. The driver are installed on each launch and only active while the app is running. Recently, antiviruses have started blocking this driver and its file more often, so this change was made so that this functionality is disabled by default and only experienced users can decide for themselves whether they need it or not. In addition, if your antivirus blocks this file, you will need to add exceptions to your antivirus software (possibly even twice, once it can detect it as a trojan, and the second time as a vulnerable driver).