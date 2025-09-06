📰 Update Time!Greetings Mubs, you're reading the latest news about Minigame Madness V0.15.5! This bi-weekly update we've overhauled Royal Rumble, added an active tutorial, updated key art & more! 🤩
⚠️ Check the changelog at the bottom of this post for the full list of changes!
⭐ General Changes
🌈 New Capsule ArtWith Steam store becoming wider in the near future, we can afford to put more detail into it, and thus we wanted to use it to the best of our ability!
Check out our new store capsule! 🤩
Feels a lot more "premium" than our previous capsule, don't you think? Let us know what you think! 👂
🧐 Active TutorialWhile this might not sound like the flashiest feature for existing players at first, it will be exciting for them too, because it means more… new blood. 😂
The new active tutorial helps guide newcomers through the game, addressing common points where we’ve seen players get stuck. For instance, around 10% of new players never even make it into the elevator, either because they can’t find it, or because they don’t realize they need to press S to leave the shop!
We’ve also noticed many new players struggle with things like voting, expanding their Condo, or even chatting. 😅
This new tutorial replaces the old message-box style one, and don’t worry, you can turn it off anytime in the interface settings if you’re a pro already! 🤓
🕹️ Minigame Changes
👑 Royal RumbleRoyal Rumble's gameplay is fully dependent on the map, so any map changes are, in fact, also gameplay changes!
That said, Royal Rumble's map has been completely overhauled, going for a thinner but more vertical layout, similar to the battle-tested Explosive Exchange map! 🤩🏰
⚠️ Still WIP, but we're nearing finalization on Royal Rumble! 🙌
There are at least 10 pixel-perfect parkour jumps in the map, allowing skilled players to get away from the crowd that's chasing the crown! 🤴
We're looking forward to play testing this map with you all! 😄
V0.15.5
- Added a gate, well, grass, towers, a table, chairs, more torches, more barrels and scaffolding to Royal Rumble map
- Added active tutorial to the HUD, helping new players every step along the way
- Added interface setting to hide tutorial
- Added active reminder to claim your weekly reward
- Added "Donna" outfit
- Changed Royal Rumble map to be less wide but more vertical
- Changed Royal Rumble's castle's main gate side
- Changed Royal Rumble's towers to be better detailed and polished
- Changed Royal Rumble's campfire to be located outside of the castle instead
- Changed Royal Rumble skybox clouds to move slower and be more dense
- Changed one of Royal Rumble's towers to be smaller
- Changed Freefall Frenzy "Pipes" level to be a bit more dense
- Changed default YouTube video thumbnail to be black again instead of white
- Fixed Freefall Frenzy "Pipes" level having no collision
- Fixed glitchy spectator camera in Bounty Battle
- Fixed "Torch" furniture thumbnail showing no flame
- Fixed tooltip not always showing anymore after level transition
- Fixed buggy ping tooltip in playerlist
- Fixed offline Condo wall bounds reset bug (hopefully)
- Fixed Condo manipulator in certain cases spawning without furniture color
- Fixed moving focus from quick-chats to the right causing lost focus
- Removed messagebox-based tutorials
- Removed Royal Rumble's stables
