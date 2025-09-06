Expected to be updated on October 1st, the main content includes shortcut keys, maps, and all the contents of the weekly schedule, with the addition of chapters 9 and 10

I am currently translating the English version of the following chapters, and it is expected to be available on October 1st. I apologize for the delay

——qingyi

Subsequent content:

1.Add Chapter 9 and Chapter 10 to the weekly schedule, with a complete ending

2.New forging table, map and other shortcut keys have been added to optimize and enhance the related experience

3.Enhance the strength of most characters and make the content game simpler

4.Cancel all rewards for difficulty levels, no longer force players to challenge high difficulty levels, and allow them to play at any difficulty level as they please

...

A more detailed version update announcement will be written at that time