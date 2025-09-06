 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881954 Edited 6 September 2025 – 13:26:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed the game crashing after various types of tactical mission by temporarily reverting the change to make autopsies autocomplete. We'll take a look at a proper fix next week that will allow us to re-introduce this change without the crash.

  • Fixed the upgraded Guardian Armour incorrectly being much heavier than the standard Guardian Armour.

Changed depots in experimental branch

Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
