This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Bugfixes:
Fixed the game crashing after various types of tactical mission by temporarily reverting the change to make autopsies autocomplete. We'll take a look at a proper fix next week that will allow us to re-introduce this change without the crash.
Fixed the upgraded Guardian Armour incorrectly being much heavier than the standard Guardian Armour.
