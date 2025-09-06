- Feature: Multiple conversation (Now you can talk with suspect, lieutenant and embassies to the same time)
- Feature: Added items translated on Intelligence report
- Fixed: Radio still playing when exit to main menu
- Fixed: Radio still playing when go to home
- Fixed: Doc items are not translated
UPDATE 5.0.0
