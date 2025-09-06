 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 6 September 2025 Build 19881925 Edited 6 September 2025 – 13:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Feature: Multiple conversation (Now you can talk with suspect, lieutenant and embassies to the same time)
  • Feature: Added items translated on Intelligence report
  • Fixed: Radio still playing when exit to main menu
  • Fixed: Radio still playing when go to home
  • Fixed: Doc items are not translated

Changed files in this update

Depot 3902691
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link