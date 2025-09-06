 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881914
Update notes via Steam Community

1. Added a shortcut key "F6" to quickly turn the game sound on and off.

2. At the maximum level of the Wilderness Survival skill, the "Real All-out raid" can be learned.

3. If you do not adopt a pet you obtain that is not sold at a pet shop, you can sell it directly to the shop for cash.

4. Added a teleport point to the "Adventurer's Guild" for teleportation.

5. When the game is in the background, even if a small part is visible, it will continue to play without pausing.

6. Adjusted the distance between each character's ability stats and their ability titles in the main menu to reduce readability.

Changed files in this update

