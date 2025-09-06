Patched 3 major bugs since launch: infinite dialogue loop when using self-targeting abilities (thanks to wargreg), targeting objects with crafting abilities (thanks to Macabre), and party members switching up targets in the middle of combat automatically.

Gave Leo's sprite a scar to match the dialogue descriptions, and made a new destroyed scarecrow object, along with a die script that leaves behind a rag and stick. Also fixed a couple minor bugs and added default Steam Deck controls.

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/138274543

Complete list of changes:

-Greatly improved line of sight function for ability/item targeting.

-Fixed major bug where party members were auto-switching their targets during combat.

-Fixed major bug where crafting abilities couldn't target certain objects (ore veins, etc.).

-Fixed infinite dialogue loop bug with self-targeting abilities like Prowling (thanks to wargreg).

-Fixed minor bug where campfire light radius effect would double spawn when loading map.

-Fixed bug where some merchants (including in Ch.1) did not have faction.

-Improved Leo's sprite (added scar mentioned in dialogue).

-New destroyed scarecrow scripts, sprite, and object.

-Added default Steam Deck controls.