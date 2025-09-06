 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19881875 Edited 6 September 2025 – 13:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patched 3 major bugs since launch: infinite dialogue loop when using self-targeting abilities (thanks to wargreg), targeting objects with crafting abilities (thanks to Macabre), and party members switching up targets in the middle of combat automatically.

Gave Leo's sprite a scar to match the dialogue descriptions, and made a new destroyed scarecrow object, along with a die script that leaves behind a rag and stick. Also fixed a couple minor bugs and added default Steam Deck controls.

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/138274543

Complete list of changes:

-Greatly improved line of sight function for ability/item targeting.

-Fixed major bug where party members were auto-switching their targets during combat.

-Fixed major bug where crafting abilities couldn't target certain objects (ore veins, etc.).

-Fixed infinite dialogue loop bug with self-targeting abilities like Prowling (thanks to wargreg).

-Fixed minor bug where campfire light radius effect would double spawn when loading map.

-Fixed bug where some merchants (including in Ch.1) did not have faction.

-Improved Leo's sprite (added scar mentioned in dialogue).

-New destroyed scarecrow scripts, sprite, and object.

-Added default Steam Deck controls.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux Depot 1748161
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 2498110 Depot 2498110
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 2498120 Depot 2498120
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 2498130 Depot 2498130
  • Loading history…
Windows Linux DLC 2498140 Depot 2498140
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link