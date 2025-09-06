New content:
A model for merchants has been newly added.
Content adjustment:
Adjusted and optimized issues related to characters getting stuck and being able to exit combat scenarios.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
New content:
A model for merchants has been newly added.
Content adjustment:
Adjusted and optimized issues related to characters getting stuck and being able to exit combat scenarios.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update