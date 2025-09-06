 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881865 Edited 6 September 2025 – 13:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New content:

  • A model for merchants has been newly added.

Content adjustment:

  • Adjusted and optimized issues related to characters getting stuck and being able to exit combat scenarios.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3540541
