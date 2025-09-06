 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881864 Edited 6 September 2025 – 12:52:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:

- Add control info in the pause menu

- Tweaks with enemy spawn-rate

- Tweaks to upgrade cost

- Added Hit Chance Display option

In above case your weapon has 96% to hit, and 4% chance to miss an enemy.

