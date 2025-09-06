Features:
- Add control info in the pause menu
- Tweaks with enemy spawn-rate
- Tweaks to upgrade cost
- Added Hit Chance Display option
In above case your weapon has 96% to hit, and 4% chance to miss an enemy.
Changed files in this update