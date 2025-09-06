 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19881837 Edited 6 September 2025 – 16:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello @everyone!


We are finally ready to announce another update, which will be released today!


Thank you all so much for your patience, and we're already working on more things

that we'll announce soon.

Here's the list of changes and additions:

  • Added customers paying by card.

  • Introduced a self-checkout.

  • Added several new products.

  • Added legendary versions of some tools.

  • Added category info to cardboard product boxes

  • Mystery boxes are more high risk / high reward now

  • Fixed a bug preventing customers from passing through the area where the self-checkout was.

  • Fixed scanning issue with some products (they were grabbed instead of scanned).

  • Performance improvements – reduced VRAM usage, especially in front of the store.

  • Boxes of products can be trashed now

  • Reduced lighting intensity.

That's all for today. Thank you very much to everyone for your support and engagement.

You are all amazing!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3589511
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link