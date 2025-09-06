Hello @everyone!



We are finally ready to announce another update, which will be released today!



Thank you all so much for your patience, and we're already working on more things

that we'll announce soon.

Here's the list of changes and additions:

Added customers paying by card.

Introduced a self-checkout.

Added several new products.

Added legendary versions of some tools.

Added category info to cardboard product boxes

Mystery boxes are more high risk / high reward now

Fixed a bug preventing customers from passing through the area where the self-checkout was.

Fixed scanning issue with some products (they were grabbed instead of scanned).

Performance improvements – reduced VRAM usage, especially in front of the store.

Boxes of products can be trashed now

Reduced lighting intensity.

That's all for today. Thank you very much to everyone for your support and engagement.

You are all amazing!