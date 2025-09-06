 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881832 Edited 6 September 2025 – 13:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fix some missing backslash characters in the language.
Add color options. Avoid having colorblind players get stuck because they cannot determine if the answer is correct through color.

