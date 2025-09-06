Timer. You can now enable the timer in the menu and see how long it took you to complete each level. The timer will also be displayed at the bottom during gameplay.Improved detail. Added new objects to the levels to make them look nicer — basically, it’s a bit prettier now.Ballistic turret indicators. They now have a mesh field that will detect you when you enter it. This is so players notice the turrets more easily.Level 2 improvements. Some areas on the second level have been reworked.New achievement for completing the second level in 35 seconds.New character in the Prologue.Localization fixes, adding missing characters for different languages.There was probably something else, but I haven’t eaten for like 8 hours and can’t think of anything. If you find something new, let me know. Thanks.