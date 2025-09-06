Some of you might have already checked out the intermediate update that came out a week ago — its main addition was achievements.
Now I’ll break down the changes in this update.
Timer. You can now enable the timer in the menu and see how long it took you to complete each level. The timer will also be displayed at the bottom during gameplay.
Improved detail. Added new objects to the levels to make them look nicer — basically, it’s a bit prettier now.
Ballistic turret indicators. They now have a mesh field that will detect you when you enter it. This is so players notice the turrets more easily.
Level 2 improvements. Some areas on the second level have been reworked.
New achievement for completing the second level in 35 seconds.
New character in the Prologue.
Localization fixes, adding missing characters for different languages.
There was probably something else, but I haven’t eaten for like 8 hours and can’t think of anything. If you find something new, let me know. Thanks.
Timer, improved detail, localization fixes, and something else (forgot)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update