 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19881781 Edited 6 September 2025 – 16:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some of you might have already checked out the intermediate update that came out a week ago — its main addition was achievements.
Now I’ll break down the changes in this update.

Timer. You can now enable the timer in the menu and see how long it took you to complete each level. The timer will also be displayed at the bottom during gameplay.

Improved detail. Added new objects to the levels to make them look nicer — basically, it’s a bit prettier now.

Ballistic turret indicators. They now have a mesh field that will detect you when you enter it. This is so players notice the turrets more easily.

Level 2 improvements. Some areas on the second level have been reworked.

New achievement for completing the second level in 35 seconds.

New character in the Prologue.

Localization fixes, adding missing characters for different languages.

There was probably something else, but I haven’t eaten for like 8 hours and can’t think of anything. If you find something new, let me know. Thanks.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3799451
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link