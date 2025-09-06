Fixed achievement granting when loading the game (now correctly unlocks all already earned achievements).
Fixed a bug where the second part of the Heart of the Void remained in the bunker after loading.
Reduced the pulling force of the Collector on large objects (it was mistakenly set to x10).
Enjoy the game! 🎮
Hotfix #7
