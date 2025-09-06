 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881763 Edited 6 September 2025 – 12:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed achievement granting when loading the game (now correctly unlocks all already earned achievements).

Fixed a bug where the second part of the Heart of the Void remained in the bunker after loading.

Reduced the pulling force of the Collector on large objects (it was mistakenly set to x10).

Enjoy the game! 🎮

