6 September 2025 Build 19881743
Update notes via Steam Community

Team flags


You can download historical flags by stages in the "Teams" >> "Downloads" tab.

Bug fixes


Fixed a pagination issue in the "New Teams" and "Historical Flags" sections.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
