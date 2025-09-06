 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881739 Edited 6 September 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- fixed several major bugs that could have caused crashes
- changed prices and maintenance cost of some buildings
- changed modifiers of some laws
- cost of military units has been slightly increased
- added battle sound effects and new month sound effect
- added infrastructure maintenance - since now player can maintain infrastructure in a cheaper and faster way, without upgrading it
- fixed several other minor bugs

Hope you enjoy!

