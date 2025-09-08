Version 1.1 Updates
New Features
Added Body Augmentation Surgery.
Added Inventory Sorting feature in simulation.
Updates
Improved Training Room UI (training assignment is now easier).
Survivors can now join the daily Battle Royale without prior registration.
Minor AI improvements.
Reduced material requirements for some of advanced crafting items.
Organ Rupture has been removed, and surgery costs have been lowered.
Restricted Zone timer increased from 5s to 10s.
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where melee attack damage formula was incorrect, causing lower-than-intended damage.
Fixed an issue where Priority 1 weapon did not display correctly in the Strategy Room.
Fixed incorrect comparison between Crafting Priority 1 and Crafting Allow.
Fixed a bug where medical fees were charged for prosthetics.
Fixed an issue where some body parts charged $0 upon injury.
Fixed incorrect confirmation message when scheduling surgery.
Fixed an issue where Recovery Serum Injection appeared as a surgery option even when no naturally-healable injuries existed.
