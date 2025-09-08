 Skip to content
8 September 2025 Build 19881634
Update notes via Steam Community

Version 1.1 Updates

New Features

  • Added Body Augmentation Surgery.

  • Added Inventory Sorting feature in simulation.

Updates

  • Improved Training Room UI (training assignment is now easier).

  • Survivors can now join the daily Battle Royale without prior registration.

  • Minor AI improvements.

  • Reduced material requirements for some of advanced crafting items.

  • Organ Rupture has been removed, and surgery costs have been lowered.

  • Restricted Zone timer increased from 5s to 10s.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where melee attack damage formula was incorrect, causing lower-than-intended damage.

  • Fixed an issue where Priority 1 weapon did not display correctly in the Strategy Room.

  • Fixed incorrect comparison between Crafting Priority 1 and Crafting Allow.

  • Fixed a bug where medical fees were charged for prosthetics.

  • Fixed an issue where some body parts charged $0 upon injury.

  • Fixed incorrect confirmation message when scheduling surgery.

  • Fixed an issue where Recovery Serum Injection appeared as a surgery option even when no naturally-healable injuries existed.

Changed files in this update

