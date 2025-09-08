Version 1.1 Updates

New Features

Updates

Restricted Zone timer increased from 5s to 10s.

Organ Rupture has been removed, and surgery costs have been lowered.

Reduced material requirements for some of advanced crafting items.

Survivors can now join the daily Battle Royale without prior registration.

Improved Training Room UI (training assignment is now easier).

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where melee attack damage formula was incorrect, causing lower-than-intended damage.

Fixed an issue where Priority 1 weapon did not display correctly in the Strategy Room.

Fixed incorrect comparison between Crafting Priority 1 and Crafting Allow.

Fixed a bug where medical fees were charged for prosthetics.

Fixed an issue where some body parts charged $0 upon injury.

Fixed incorrect confirmation message when scheduling surgery.