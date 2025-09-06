Last week I was very busy to implement some improvements to the renderer (both final and preview) and make the handlnig of motion curves more easy.



Rendering allows now for a seconds DE pass.



And you can create or view motion curves by right-clicking at the label of the flame-attribute in the main-editor.



And you can revert an attribute to its default value by double-clicknig at the label.



Also, there is a new function to add random motion-curves to existing flames. new function to add random motion to an existing flame. This is done by analyzing the flame and "guessing" which parameters are worth for animation. This may be applied several times to achieve different results.



And much more, see the full changelog for details:

VERSION 0.118.1317 (06.09.2025):

- main-editor: reset-to-default by double-click at a label (applies only to

numeric values) (SWAN-44)

. main-editor: right-click on a label opens the motion-curve-editor with

current motion curve selected or automatically created (143)

- main editor: new function to add random motion to an existing flame. This is done by

analyzing the flame and "guessing" which parameters are worth for animation.

May be applied several times to achieve different results. The more often this

function is applied, the higher is the probability that the total number of

motion curves grows. Can be undone. (SWAN-37)

- mutagen: new mutation to add/modify final transforms

- "dc_perlin"-variation: new parameters "seed" and "fractal_type"

- new "dc_simplex_noise"-variation (baseed on "dc_perlin")

- new "dc_value_noise"-variation (baseed on "dc_perlin")

- new "dc_cubic_noise"-variation (baseed on "dc_perlin")

- main-editor: refresh preview after leaving a text-field with tab (rather then

pressing <Return> which also works)

- triangle: do not change the triangle selection after a triangle was moved

- flame-preview: respect flame-size-down-scale when calculating the final DE radius

- slightly optimized the algorithm to generate random flames

- new "ringtile"-variation by Brad Stefanov and Whittaker Courtney

- realtime-rendering: new flame-attribute "realtime quality scale" for flame-specific

quality adjustment for real-time rende (applies to main editor and jukebox)

- global refactoring of the preivew-rendering in the main-editor (SWAN-142, SWAN-144)

- slightly optimization of the realtime rendering

- optimized the "hexes" and "crackle"-variations

- flame-saving: fixed: writing of motion curves for variation-parameters used the

wrong scheme for paramer names

- motion-curve-editor: take frame-range and value-range into account when creating

a new default motion-curve

- main-editor: special treatment of motion-curves for affine-transforms:

when creating a new motion-curve for a certain affine-transform-coeeficient, like

"xy_c00", automatically create the corresponding other curves inside this group.

It then uses the special attributes "*_rotate" for rotation and "*_scale" for scaling

(which are better suited for animation) (SWAN-148)

- flame-rendering: spatial oversampling for new flames is now enabled per default

- flame-rendering: there are now 2 passes for DE (density estimating filtering),

which are enabled by default (you can disable them by setting the filter radius to 0)

- main-editor: render-image- and render-animation-window are now non-modal, i. e. may

remain opened when you switch back to the editor

- flame-library: allow overwriting existing flames bxy selecting them (before the file name

was in the field was not changed when selecting another flame. This was to prevent unwanted

overwrites, but is also confusing)

- flame-editor: don't reset the image-mix-value when generating a new gradient



