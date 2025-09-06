 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881616 Edited 6 September 2025 – 11:39:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
• Fixed a bug with the pooling system where completed tasks stayed completed even when they were reused.
• Updated Combat, and Reaping library entries.

