Greetings Astro-Tycoons! Here comes the long-awaited worker update! You can now hire workers to automate tasks and build production chains.

🤖Machine Worker

Assign to a machine

Picks up required input items from nearby pallets

Places produced crates onto pallets

Operates the machine automatically

🛒Checkout Worker

Assign to checkout stations

Scans customer items and collects credits

Streamlines your sales process

⛏️Mining Worker (coming soon)

Assign to pallet stations

Mines resources automatically

Collects scattered resources into crates and adds them to pallets

📊Skills System

Production : Determines how quickly items are handled

Sell : Controls how fast items are scanned at checkout

Mining : Affects resource mining and collection speed

Speed : Determines worker movement speed

XP : Workers gain experience by performing their assigned tasks

Level : Each level increases the efficiency of the corresponding skill

Talent (stars): Determines how quickly XP is gained

✨Additional Improvements

Game Time : 24-hour day cycle with daily worker wage payments at start of day

Quest Descriptions : Added helpful text to clarify objectives

Room Purchasing : Change the number of rooms you want to buy via the order console

Tooltips : Added helpful information for various world objects

Crate Icons : Now display the contents of each crate

Input System : New and improved input handling

Gamepad Support : Partial controller support (not fully tested across all models yet)

General Polish: Various small improvements and bug fixes

Happy playing, and let me know if you have any issues or feedback!