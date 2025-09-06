 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881591 Edited 6 September 2025 – 12:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings Astro-Tycoons! Here comes the long-awaited worker update! You can now hire workers to automate tasks and build production chains.

🤖Machine Worker

  • Assign to a machine

  • Picks up required input items from nearby pallets

  • Places produced crates onto pallets

  • Operates the machine automatically

🛒Checkout Worker

  • Assign to checkout stations

  • Scans customer items and collects credits

  • Streamlines your sales process

⛏️Mining Worker (coming soon)

  • Assign to pallet stations

  • Mines resources automatically

  • Collects scattered resources into crates and adds them to pallets

📊Skills System

  • Production: Determines how quickly items are handled

  • Sell: Controls how fast items are scanned at checkout

  • Mining: Affects resource mining and collection speed

  • Speed: Determines worker movement speed

  • XP: Workers gain experience by performing their assigned tasks

  • Level: Each level increases the efficiency of the corresponding skill

  • Talent (stars): Determines how quickly XP is gained

Additional Improvements

  • Game Time: 24-hour day cycle with daily worker wage payments at start of day

  • Quest Descriptions: Added helpful text to clarify objectives

  • Room Purchasing: Change the number of rooms you want to buy via the order console

  • Tooltips: Added helpful information for various world objects

  • Crate Icons: Now display the contents of each crate

  • Input System: New and improved input handling

  • Gamepad Support: Partial controller support (not fully tested across all models yet)

  • General Polish: Various small improvements and bug fixes

Happy playing, and let me know if you have any issues or feedback!

