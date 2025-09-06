Greetings Astro-Tycoons! Here comes the long-awaited worker update! You can now hire workers to automate tasks and build production chains.
🤖Machine Worker
Assign to a machine
Picks up required input items from nearby pallets
Places produced crates onto pallets
Operates the machine automatically
🛒Checkout Worker
Assign to checkout stations
Scans customer items and collects credits
Streamlines your sales process
⛏️Mining Worker (coming soon)
Assign to pallet stations
Mines resources automatically
Collects scattered resources into crates and adds them to pallets
📊Skills System
Production: Determines how quickly items are handled
Sell: Controls how fast items are scanned at checkout
Mining: Affects resource mining and collection speed
Speed: Determines worker movement speed
XP: Workers gain experience by performing their assigned tasks
Level: Each level increases the efficiency of the corresponding skill
Talent (stars): Determines how quickly XP is gained
✨Additional Improvements
Game Time: 24-hour day cycle with daily worker wage payments at start of day
Quest Descriptions: Added helpful text to clarify objectives
Room Purchasing: Change the number of rooms you want to buy via the order console
Tooltips: Added helpful information for various world objects
Crate Icons: Now display the contents of each crate
Input System: New and improved input handling
Gamepad Support: Partial controller support (not fully tested across all models yet)
General Polish: Various small improvements and bug fixes
Happy playing, and let me know if you have any issues or feedback!
