Added

Project palettes have been implemented, with undo/redo support!



Implemented loading Krita (.kra) files with animation support. Only projects using RGBA with 8-bit color depth are supported at the moment.



Loading animations from Photoshop (.psd) files is now possible.



Loading palettes from Aseprite (.ase / .aseprite) files is now possible.



Implemented loading Piskel (.piskel) files with animation support.



Added a zoom parameter to the offset shader.



The currently selected frame & layer are now remembered inside .pxo files.



Added an option to transform content in Modify selection.



Relative paths are now supported in the CLI.



Changed

Bumped extensions API version to 7.



When clicking on the remove layer button, now all selected layers get removed. This is consistent with how frames get deleted, and is what users would expect.



During animation playback on frames of a tag, if the user changes to a frame of a different tag, then the frames of that tag are being played.



Using the move tool on a tilemap layer while draw tiles mode is active now clears the selection, if there is any.



Current frame & layer are used as default values when importing an image as a new frame, new layer or to replace a cel.



Fixed

The bucket tool’s flood fill has been further optimized.



Creating rectangular selections now snap to the grid correctly, if snapping is enabled.



Pasted selections now get snapped to grid.



Pasting a selection on a tilemap layer while draw tiles mode is active now updates the tileset.



Backups no longer appear in the recent project list.



The names of the projects are no longer being translated in tabs.



Fixed the drop shadow dialog not having a selected option by default for the affect option button.



Another maintenance release, Pixelorama v1.1.5 arrives today! As usual, there are some nice quality of change improvements and bug fixes, and some of the new features include project palettes (with undo/redo support!), and support for loading Krita and Piskel files, as well as support for loading animations from Photoshop files and palettes from Aseprite files.Full changelog of version 1.1.5:Happy painting, and keep pixelating your dreams! 🎨✨