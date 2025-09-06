Full changelog of version 1.1.5:
Added
- Project palettes have been implemented, with undo/redo support!
- Implemented loading Krita (.kra) files with animation support. Only projects using RGBA with 8-bit color depth are supported at the moment.
- Loading animations from Photoshop (.psd) files is now possible.
- Loading palettes from Aseprite (.ase / .aseprite) files is now possible.
- Implemented loading Piskel (.piskel) files with animation support.
- Added a zoom parameter to the offset shader.
- The currently selected frame & layer are now remembered inside .pxo files.
- Added an option to transform content in Modify selection.
- Relative paths are now supported in the CLI.
Changed
- Bumped extensions API version to 7.
- When clicking on the remove layer button, now all selected layers get removed. This is consistent with how frames get deleted, and is what users would expect.
- During animation playback on frames of a tag, if the user changes to a frame of a different tag, then the frames of that tag are being played.
- Using the move tool on a tilemap layer while draw tiles mode is active now clears the selection, if there is any.
- Current frame & layer are used as default values when importing an image as a new frame, new layer or to replace a cel.
Fixed
- The bucket tool’s flood fill has been further optimized.
- Creating rectangular selections now snap to the grid correctly, if snapping is enabled.
- Pasted selections now get snapped to grid.
- Pasting a selection on a tilemap layer while draw tiles mode is active now updates the tileset.
- Backups no longer appear in the recent project list.
- The names of the projects are no longer being translated in tabs.
- Fixed the drop shadow dialog not having a selected option by default for the affect option button.
Happy painting, and keep pixelating your dreams! 🎨✨
