 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19881553 Edited 6 September 2025 – 11:32:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fix
- Chips can go negative through chip exchange. (fixed)
[PS: The affected player will set the negative number to zero.]

[Note: if you found more bugs, welcome to report them in the bug report post or on my Twitter.]

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3685161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link