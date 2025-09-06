Hello Fighters!

Another hotfix is coming to you right now, containing bug fixes and a cool addition.

Thanks to everyone who has participated in the experimental branch and has given their feedback - we really appreciate it!

RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.3 Patch Notes

Additions

Structures: There's now a 1/1000 chance that you'll spawn a target disc instead of a regular disc. (https://rumble.canny.io/suggestions/p/please-add-a-1-1000-chance-to-spawn-a-target-disc-instead-of-a-regular-disc)

Fixes