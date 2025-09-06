Hello Fighters!
Another hotfix is coming to you right now, containing bug fixes and a cool addition.
Thanks to everyone who has participated in the experimental branch and has given their feedback - we really appreciate it!
RUMBLE Hotfix 0.4.2.3 Patch Notes
Additions
Structures: There's now a 1/1000 chance that you'll spawn a target disc instead of a regular disc. (https://rumble.canny.io/suggestions/p/please-add-a-1-1000-chance-to-spawn-a-target-disc-instead-of-a-regular-disc)
Fixes
Pose Ghost: Register the Flipped version of the Hold pose correctly. (https://rumble.canny.io/bug-reports/p/left-hold-on-the-pose-ghost-is-not-giving-confirmation-upon-hitting-a-valid-pose)
Gear Market: Spelling error fixed. "Rivots" is now "Rivets". (https://rumble.canny.io/bug-reports/p/rivets-is-misspelled-in-the-gear-market)
Character Customization: Player Tag titles are properly synchronised now.
Rock Cam: A warning has been added to the Legacy Cam window. (https://rumble.canny.io/bug-reports/p/rock-cam-breaks-legacy-cam)
Rock Cam: The Rock Cam edges shouldn't leak anymore. (https://rumble.canny.io/bug-reports/p/rock-cam-edges-leaking)
Rock Cam: Rock Cam recordings shouldn't corrupt anymore while RUMBLE is running fine. (https://rumble.canny.io/bug-reports/p/all-rock-cam-recordings-are-corrupted)
Changed files in this update