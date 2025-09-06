-Graphic Engine Updated from unity 2022 to Unity 6.2
-Performance and optimization increased
-Graphic Changes
-Shaders and lighting modified for Stages
-Improved shader model compatibility
-Fixed issues with empty names on online mode and much more problems there
-Now any changed settings of control options will take effect on online mode
-Now all the control settings works for any control scheme chosen
-Added more rocks on the first stage to prevent users to get lost and improving the first stage design
-Lot of fixes for online mode that caused unplayable behaviors
-The lighting for Vasaltis and for enemies have been improved
-NavMesh updated
-More minor fixes
-Moved a rock that traped an streamer inside
