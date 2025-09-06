-Graphic Engine Updated from unity 2022 to Unity 6.2

-Performance and optimization increased

-Graphic Changes

-Shaders and lighting modified for Stages

-Improved shader model compatibility

-Fixed issues with empty names on online mode and much more problems there

-Now any changed settings of control options will take effect on online mode

-Now all the control settings works for any control scheme chosen

-Added more rocks on the first stage to prevent users to get lost and improving the first stage design

-Lot of fixes for online mode that caused unplayable behaviors

-The lighting for Vasaltis and for enemies have been improved

-NavMesh updated

-More minor fixes

-Moved a rock that traped an streamer inside