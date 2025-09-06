 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Cronos: The New Dawn Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
6 September 2025 Build 19881495 Edited 6 September 2025 – 12:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Graphic Engine Updated from unity 2022 to Unity 6.2

-Performance and optimization increased

-Graphic Changes

-Shaders and lighting modified for Stages

-Improved shader model compatibility

-Fixed issues with empty names on online mode and much more problems there

-Now any changed settings of control options will take effect on online mode

-Now all the control settings works for any control scheme chosen

-Added more rocks on the first stage to prevent users to get lost and improving the first stage design

-Lot of fixes for online mode that caused unplayable behaviors

-The lighting for Vasaltis and for enemies have been improved

-NavMesh updated

-More minor fixes

-Moved a rock that traped an streamer inside

Changed files in this update

Depot 3241031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link