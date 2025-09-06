 Skip to content
Zundamon Castle Update Notice

【Content Additions & Specification Changes】

  • Added a "Detailed Information Panel" for units (accessible via the icon on the top right of a soldier)
  • Added a feature to set a building's default recipe in the building panel (lets you choose which production recipe to use when the building is constructed)
  • Slightly nerfed the performance of porcelain
  • Changed the behavior of ladder soldiers so that they now have a 50% chance to follow the same route as regular soldiers (this makes it more realistic for them to blend into regular units and build ladders, rather than advancing as a separate group)
  • Increased mouse wheel sensitivity on the job list panel
  • Added a feature where a red dot appears on the top time bar on turns when a challenge battle will occur
  • Changed map generation in high-altitude areas to produce more trees than before


【Bug Fixes】

  • Fixed a bug where the camera still responded to the mouse wheel even when the job list panel or technology panel was open
  • Fixed a bug where food bonuses were not being displayed correctly in the unit panel

