Zundamon Castle Update Notice
【Content Additions & Specification Changes】
- Added a "Detailed Information Panel" for units (accessible via the icon on the top right of a soldier)
- Added a feature to set a building's default recipe in the building panel (lets you choose which production recipe to use when the building is constructed)
- Slightly nerfed the performance of porcelain
- Changed the behavior of ladder soldiers so that they now have a 50% chance to follow the same route as regular soldiers (this makes it more realistic for them to blend into regular units and build ladders, rather than advancing as a separate group)
- Increased mouse wheel sensitivity on the job list panel
- Added a feature where a red dot appears on the top time bar on turns when a challenge battle will occur
- Changed map generation in high-altitude areas to produce more trees than before
【Bug Fixes】
- Fixed a bug where the camera still responded to the mouse wheel even when the job list panel or technology panel was open
- Fixed a bug where food bonuses were not being displayed correctly in the unit panel
Changed files in this update