6 September 2025 Build 19881476 Edited 6 September 2025 – 11:46:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- The failure count for customers in Sushi Showdown has been increased.
- The waiting time for customers in Sushi Showdown has been extended.
- Reload times for Radiant Nomad, Nebula MKV, Rapid Raptor, Outrawfire, and Tactical Viper have been significantly reduced.
- The Magazine Debuff effect for Viper's Gaze and Nebula MKV has been eased.
- Improved save/load stability

