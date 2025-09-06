- The failure count for customers in Sushi Showdown has been increased.

- The waiting time for customers in Sushi Showdown has been extended.

- Reload times for Radiant Nomad, Nebula MKV, Rapid Raptor, Outrawfire, and Tactical Viper have been significantly reduced.

- The Magazine Debuff effect for Viper's Gaze and Nebula MKV has been eased.

- Improved save/load stability

