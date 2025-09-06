- The failure count for customers in Sushi Showdown has been increased.
- The waiting time for customers in Sushi Showdown has been extended.
- Reload times for Radiant Nomad, Nebula MKV, Rapid Raptor, Outrawfire, and Tactical Viper have been significantly reduced.
- The Magazine Debuff effect for Viper's Gaze and Nebula MKV has been eased.
- Improved save/load stability
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1105
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update