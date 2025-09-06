With this update we are revamping the existing weapon abilities and we are adding enhanced versions of each ability that's unlockable in the passive tree.

Weapon abilities are a core part of Darkblade Ascent's dynamic combat and keeping them locked behind a keystone in the passive tree meant that some players would unlock them much later in the game and thus not experiencing the full combat system as it was meant to be played.

With this update ALL weapon abilities are unlocked by default.

The keystones in the passive tree that previously unlocked weapon abilities now unlock more powerful versions of each ability that have secondary effects making them much more strategic and impactful.

Enhanced Weapon Abilities

Sanguine Execution (Swords)

After performing the Flurry of Blades ability you can execute one normal enemy regardless of their health, restoring 5% of your max health.

Riftpiercer (Spears)

After performing the Thrustwind ability you can throw your spear, piercing all enemies in its path and damaging them when recalling the spear back.

Ruinfall (Axes)

After performing the Earthsplitter ability you lift up into the air then you can slam down at will in the direction you're looking at.

Echo Blades (Daggers)

After performing Phantom Strike you teleport back to your starting point and receive 3 throwable shurikens that pierce and damage all enemies in a cone.

Other changes:

Increased the XP required for leveling up by 30%.

Added highlights on weapon abilities keystones in the passive tree.

Added weapon ability descriptions under each weapon tooltip.

Reduced the damage dealt by default weapon abilities by about 70% to compensate for their enhanced version and to not be a "clear screen" button regardless of player's build and stats.

Fixed some areas where enemy spells would clip through walls.

We're really looking forward to your feedback on these changes!