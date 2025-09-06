Slight bullet speed reduction adjustment for enemies in normal mode from stage 3-5
Player bomb damage and weapons damage have been scaled up slightly
Boss 3 slight pattern adjustment
Exploding enemy mines projectile speed reduced slightly
That's all the updates for today :)
Patch 2.8 Minor Changes
Update notes
