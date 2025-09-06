 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881408 Edited 6 September 2025 – 11:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Slight bullet speed reduction adjustment for enemies in normal mode from stage 3-5

Player bomb damage and weapons damage have been scaled up slightly

Boss 3 slight pattern adjustment

Exploding enemy mines projectile speed reduced slightly

That's all the updates for today :)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3458341
  • Loading history…
