Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the area-of-effect detection for phantom-summoning skills was incorrect.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with the “Oriental Strongman” flow charge mechanic.
Gameplay Adjustment: Reduced the Oriental Musician’s skill that gives the player Injury cards from 2 cards to 1, and lowered the frequency of that skill’s use.
Patch Notes : Early Access 4.5_0906#1800
Update notes via Steam Community
