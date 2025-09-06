 Skip to content
6 September 2025 Build 19881373 Edited 6 September 2025 – 11:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the area-of-effect detection for phantom-summoning skills was incorrect.
Bug Fix: Fixed an issue with the “Oriental Strongman” flow charge mechanic.
Gameplay Adjustment: Reduced the Oriental Musician’s skill that gives the player Injury cards from 2 cards to 1, and lowered the frequency of that skill’s use.

