Major Game Update! Solo Fun + Two New Maps Now Live!

No more waiting for teammates! The brand-new Solo AC130 Gunship Mode is finally unlocked — a rescue helicopter has crashed due to mechanical failure, trapped by a horde of zombies, and the command center has urgently dispatched an AC130 gunship for support! Now you’ll take the helm of the AC130 yourself, unleash heavy fire to suppress the zombie tide, and defend the crash site until rescue arrives. Experience the intense thrill of hardcore aerial combat even when playing solo!

Two brand-new maps are also launching simultaneously, taking the gameplay to the next level:

Massive Open-Exploration Map: Dive into a factory to search for 100 key supplies. The map is extremely vast — remember to make good use of drone air-to-ground support, and watch out for getting lost in the expansive terrain!

Doomsday Freight Yard: A zombie-infested area shrouded in thick fog, brimming with immersive atmosphere. Danger lurks around every corner, delivering a heart-pounding immersive doomsday survival experience!

We’ll keep updating the game with more content and unlocking new gameplay features in the future! Thank you to every player for your attention and support — come and start your new doomsday battle now!