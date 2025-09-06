Join us for in-game this weekend and for future events, which run every other Saturday at 19:00 UCT+1. You can sign-up for events, get notified of new events and discuss the changes with the team at discord.gg/vanguardww2.

The HUD has been updated to support the different types of capture with a new simple design so it is clear as soon as you have entered the capture area.

For now Carpiquet is the only map with a capture area, but we will be rolling them out more widely once the testing has been completed of the new gameplay mechanic. We will also be making further adjustments to the HUD over future updates to avoid confusion around what type of objective you are facing or need to defend.

We are also working on further changes to Carpiquet which we are sure you will enjoy.. but we will tell you more about those another time.

Summary of Changes:

Added capture area progress indicator to HUD

Updated Carpiquet to expand the capture area on the first objective and added more cover and details in the surrounding area

Fixed rare server crash

Known Issues

Rare bug where objective capture can continue after player dies. Press F to cancel after being killed. We are actively investigating this issue and we have made changes in this update to make it easier to track down the cause. Cursor sometimes get stuck on screen. ALT+ENTER can fix this issue for some users. Steam overlay opens when Alt+Tab back into the game. (Workaround: Change game window mode to full screen window or windowed in Graphics settings) After extended period of playing, rendering glitch can occur and leave trail behind cursor and other icons. Game restart is required.







